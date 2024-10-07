Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The YMCA charity shop in Lancaster is to close.

The shop, which is based in St Nicholas Arcades, will be closing down at the end of this month.

Goods are currently available at half price and also some for just £1.

The closure announcement is the latest in the Lancaster district after the news last week that both Misso Lounge restaurant and Tinbox Angel leather goods are to shut down.

The YMCA shop is currently open Monday to Saturday 9am-5.30pm and on Sundays from 10.30am until 4.30pm.