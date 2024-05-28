Walk across Morecambe Bay organised to help protect the Lake District

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Conservation charity Friends of the Lake District is inviting people to join staff and volunteers on a walk across Morecambe Bay to raise money to help continue its work protecting and enhancing Lake District and Cumbrian landscapes.

Take part in a walk like no other, crossing the tidal sands and mudflats of Morecambe Bay. The adventure begins on Saturday 13 July at 10.30am, starting from Arnside, Cumbria.

You’ll cross the largest expanse of tidal mudflats and shifting sand in the UK, led by an official guide. The walk is approximately seven miles long and suitable for anyone who is comfortable walking over uneven terrain for three to four hours.

Walking into Grange-over-Sands

Most of the walk will be over sand, however you will also be required to wade through channels of water, which can be knee or even thigh-high, so be prepared to get wet! Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult, and well-behaved dogs are welcome.

Tickets to join the walk cost £15 for adults, £10 for children and £4 for dogs. Walkers are also asked to raise a minimum of £35 through sponsorship.

Tickets are available via the charity’s website: www.friendsofthelakedistrict.org.uk/morecambebaywalk

