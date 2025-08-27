A friendly society is inviting local residents to a series of special taster events as part of its annual Friendship Month celebrations this September.

The local not-for-profit group, Lancaster and Morecambe Oddfellows, is made up of around 400 members, mostly older adults, and is appealing for people to push past any uncertainty or self-doubt and to say ‘yes’ to giving their friendly group a try.

They are kicking off their festivities with a meet up at The Dispensary in Heysham on Wednesday September 3 followed by a promenade walk, and lunch and a Sunday carvery later in the month.

Social organiser Fiona Head promised a warm welcome to any newcomers.

“Trying new activities inevitably puts us in situations where we might feel uncomfortable or a little out of place – but that’s all part of the experience,” she said.

"People who try us always leave saying they wish they hadn’t worried so much and they were pleased they came along.

“It’s easy to say ‘no’ to anything that challenges our regular habits but these tasters have been specifically designed to put you at ease.

“Saying ‘yes’ to giving something new a try, especially a shared experience, has so many rewards, especially for wellbeing.”

Fiona said good company boosts your mood, builds your social confidence, and keeps your brain and body active.

"Plus, what often gets overlooked is that when you create a new circle of friends, you’re also creating a supportive network for when you might need a helping hand,” she added.

Lancaster and Morecambe Oddfellows, a part of Preston District branch of Oddfellows, has been celebrating Friendship Month since 2010, aiming to bring local people together through special taster events and to encourage the formation of new, supportive friendships.

On Sunday September 21 at 12.30pm, the group is inviting local residents to try a Carvery lunch and farm shop visit at Countrystyle Kitchen, Lancaster Leisure Park.

Further events include a quiz afternoon at Brew Me Sunshine and walks along the promenade.

The Oddfellows also runs around 60 online social events through Zoom each month which are free and open to the general public.

To register an interest in attending one of the taster events, or to find out more, email [email protected], call Fiona on 07449 586388 or request a local info pack at www.friendshipmonth.com