Rising Lancashire musicians set to take centre stage at upcoming live events

Actual Music is thrilled to present two upcoming live showcase events featuring the exceptionally talented artists from its Artist Development Programme, funded by Arts Council England.

The ‘Ripple Effect’ events, will take place at The Grand in Clitheroe, Lancashire on May 25 and June 1, and promise a vibrant exhibition of emerging musical talent. Both nights will be hosted by BBC Introducing’s William Wolstenholme.

Catch eight amazing artists across two nights at one of the best live music venues in the North West. When someone asks you how you discovered your favourite acts, you can tell them – “Ripple Effect.”

Phil Johari in the Actual Music recording studio

Since its launch in January 2024, the Actual Music Artist Development Programme has been instrumental in honing the skills and expanding the reach of eight handpicked musicians from across Lancashire.

These artists have been deeply immersed in an environment of learning and creativity, refining their musical capabilities through professional mentoring and collaborative projects.

Jamie Turner, founder of Actual Music and leader of the programme, said: “We are excited to witness and present the culmination of months of dedicated effort by these promising musicians.

“The Ripple Effect showcases represent not only their individual growth but also our commitment to nurturing the local music scene.”

Ormskirk singer/songwriter Katie Nicholas

Ripple Effect Showcase 1: May 25, 2024

The first showcase event will present a vibrant blend of musical styles.

Frank So, a fresh 4-piece indie group from Clitheroe, brings together seasoned musicians with a zest for innovative indie music.

The NonStick Pans, led by TikTok-er Peter Rugman, offer an eclectic mix of genres, reflecting Rugman’s diverse musical upbringing and self-taught instrumental prowess.

Speaking about what he’ll bring to the Ripple Effect stage, Peter said: “Fun, energy, and I’m just going to really enjoy myself. It’s going to be nice to get together with a group of fellow Lancastrian artists and just have fun!”

The Forensics, a four-piece indie-pop band based in Preston, aim to spotlight Lancashire’s music scene, drawing on the rich musical heritage of the surrounding areas.

Completing the lineup is NAUT, the project of Darwen-based Jordan Riding, who will immerse the audience in a world of ethereal sounds and electronic beats, showcasing his unique blend of atmospheric music.

Speaking about his time on the Artist’s Development Programme he said: “The studio day was probably my favourite part because it’s not often I get to do something in this kind of atmosphere - I’m usually just in my bedroom at home.

“The ability to do this as part of the programme has been invaluable.”

Ripple Effect Showcase 2: June 1, 2024

The second event will feature artists who infuse deep personal narratives into their music.

Katie Nicholas, a singer-songwriter from Ormskirk, will captivate the audience with her intricate guitar work and compelling storytelling. She said: “I’m looking forward to sharing the stages with other local, Lancashire artists.

“We don’t get enough attention for the talent that’s in our area, but Lancashire creates artists who have to really dig down and find what’s unique about them. It’s actually a positive to what people often think is a bad thing when there’s not a lot of opportunity going into the communities.”

Sharing the stage with Katie will be British Birds, a group from Chorley, who will bring their distinctive psych-rock sound, melding catchy hooks with a touch of nostalgia.

Phil Johari, shares his introspective and soul-stirring songs, reflecting his journey from engineer to musician.

Rounding out the evening, HOLDEN, the producer duo featuring identical twins Joe and Alex, will demonstrate their wide-ranging musical skills, honed on international tours and diverse creative projects.

Speaking about the upcoming event, HOLDEN said: “We’ve spent quite a lot of time building out our show and it’s quite easily the most ambitious thing we’ve ever done.”

Each event will provide the artists an opportunity to perform live in front of an audience, bringing their latest works to life on stage. These performances are crucial in their journey, offering a platform to engage with fans and industry professionals alike.

Tickets for both events are available now and can be secured through The Grand’s website.

These showcases promise to be a cornerstone event for Lancashire’s music calendar, celebrating new talent that is set to shape the future of the music industry.