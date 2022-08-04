Maisie Adam is bringing her Buzzed tour to Lancaster

How often do you hear about a stand-up newcomer, completely inexperienced, doing a full hour set for their first ever gig?

Not often I imagine, but that is exactly what Yorkshire-born Maisie Adam did in 2016. And that’s not all: a few short months later she won the UK’s largest stand-up contest, and now she is breaking through to the big time with upcoming appearances on Have I Got News For You, A League of Their Own, 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown and Mock The

Week. In 2022, she is ready to take the nation by storm with her first UK tour!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Maisie Adam brings her tour to Lancaster in September. Picture by Matt Crockett.

Maisie Adam’s comedy career kicked off in 2017, when she entered the nationwide So You Think You’re Funny? competition (which has previously been won by many of her comedy heroes, including Peter Kay, Aisling Bea and Tom Allen).

Before she knew it, she found herself with a place in the Grand Final, held at the Gilded Balloon at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, and on August 24 she won the competition – becoming only the fourth woman to have done so in its 30-year history.

Maisie’s anecdotal material and witty charm have quickly won her praise up and down the country.

Maisie Adam comes to The Dukes in Lancaster on September 24.

Maisie Adam brings her tour to Lancaster in September. Picture by Matt Crockett.