Elvis film screened at Lancaster theatre

There will be a rock and roll theme to the next Dukes film screening for people with dementia, their friends and family.

Jailhouse Rock is arguably the best of Elvis Presley’s films and will be shown at the Lancaster cinema at 2pm on Monday, July 24.

Elvis plays a hot-headed young truck driver who kills a man in a fight and is sent to prison where he is taught to sing and play guitar.

On his release he sets out to break into showbusiness and eventually succeeds, with the help of a pretty record promoter.

A Life More Ordinary daytime film screenings are presented in association with Age UK Lancashire and everyone is welcome. These events have a relaxed atmosphere so people are welcome to move around and come and go as they please.

There will be an interval during the screening when live entertainment will be provided by Helen Longworth who will be singing Elvis songs accompanied by singer/songwriter and guitarist Jake Dixon.

There will also be a performance by community dance group, RetroSpective whose rock and roll routine takes its inspiration from the lively music and energetic dance style of the 1950s, together with swirly skirts and Teddy boy style.

Tickets are £4 and carers go free. Tea coffee and pastries are available in The Dukes café area, free for all ticket holders from 12.30pm, courtesy of Cumberland Building Society.

For more visit http://dukes-lancaster.org/creative-learning/inclusive-theatre/ or ring 01524 598500.