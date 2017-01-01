Lancaster Guardian

Bishop retires after 43 years in Ministry

Dave and Michaela Chisnall with their wedding cake, made by Hilary's Cakes and Bakes.

Darts ace Dave Chisnall gets married after wedding ring blip

Victoria Cherry, 44, of Fulwood, Lancashire, has not been seen since October 2015.

Police searching for missing woman launch murder investigation

Three years jail for fraudster who stole from disabled cousin

Anglican Bishop of Lancaster announces his retirement

News

Three years jail for Morecambe fraudster who stole from disabled cousin

Morecambe FC manager’s ‘pie and pint’ thank you to fans

Pigeon show

Top things to do at the weekend (January 20 to 22)

One lane has been closed on the M61 Southbound

All lanes re-opened on M61 after lorry overturns

Vale captain Dan Baines in action.

Altrincham Kersal 18-18 Vale of Lune

Dan Blenkham.

Carnforth 50-26 Oldham 2nds

Slyne's Tom Entwisle.

Slyne go down in first game of year as Garstang bounce back

Morecambe FC manager’s ‘pie and pint’ thank you to fans

Bentley’s frustration as Shrimps are denied penalty at Carlisle

VIDEO: Isaac Lowe’s European title fight in Denmark confirmed

Pigeon show

Top things to do at the weekend (January 20 to 22)

Sally O'Brien and Georgina Moore, who are running new dance classes for adults in Carnforth and Morecambe.

Friends come together to run dance classes in Morecambe and Carnforth

Super Mario Kart 8 Deluxe will make the Switch hugely popular

Nintendo Switch games revealed as launch looms

Macdonald Gisborough Hall Hotel

Travel review: Guisborough, England

