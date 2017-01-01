Lancaster Guardian

Search

Heysham man who attacked elderly mum with concrete slab given hospital order

News
Mark Swindlehurst surprises Jim Bentley with money collected by Morecambe FC fans to pay his disciplinary fine. Picture still taken from Morecambe Football Club video.

VIDEO: Watch Morecambe manager’s emotional reaction as fans pay his fine

News 1
The Palatine in Morecambe.

Morecambe pub will be back after refurbishment

News
Heavy rain
9c
6c

Laurel and Hardy film night in Morecambe

News

Morecambe cafe’s nostalgia for Air Force days

News

Met Office issues yellow warning for snow and wind across Lancashire

News 5

Top things to do at the weekend (January 14 and 15)

News
Police were called out after a teenage boy collapsed and died.

Tributes for popular teenage boy after his shock death

News
The accident is causing severe delays to drivers on this route.

UPDATE: Lanes reopened on M6 Northbound after vehicle overturns

Transport 1
Mark Swindlehurst surprises Jim Bentley with money collected by Morecambe FC fans to pay his disciplinary fine. Picture still taken from Morecambe Football Club video.

VIDEO: Watch Morecambe manager’s emotional reaction as fans pay his fine

News 1
Ben Dorrington passes the ball to the winger.

Vale of Lune 38-12 Eccles

News
Jack Edmondson.

Tarleton 2nds 28-12 Carnforth

News
Garstang captain Gary Fawcett.

Slyne made to wait for first game of year as Garstang’s run ends

Football

Lancaster nostalgia: referee’s swift action saved player’s life

Nostalgia

Swimming: Thompson impresses at Winter National Championships in Sheffield

News

Morecambe FC: ‘Diego Lemos was owner of PMG Leisure at time of administration’

News 1
Swan Spectacular

Top things to do at the weekend (January 14 and 15)

News
Nicola Benedetti. Lancaster Arts.

Popular violinist launches Lancaster Arts programme

Music
Councillor Liz Scott, Armed Forces Champion at Lancaster City Council, Amy Robinson, Northern Area Director of the Royal Air Forces Association, Jane Latin, secretary of the Morecambe branch of the Royal Air Forces Association, and Bob Latin, chairman and treasurer of the Morecambe branch of the Royal Air Forces Association, at the opening of a new RAF drop-in centre at the Gingham Kitchen cafe in Morecambe. Photo by David Hodgson.

Morecambe cafe’s nostalgia for Air Force days

News
Storeys 1975-76.

Lancaster nostalgia: referee’s swift action saved player’s life

Nostalgia