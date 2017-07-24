Things to do this weekend (July 29 and 30)

Make the most of summer with some of these events...

PAID: Wizard Academy, Carnforth, Sunday, July 30

Leighton Hall’s brand new Wizard Academy welcomes children to sign up for a day of spellbinding sorcery, to learn how to become a master of mystery and magic! From 10am the rooms of Leighton Hall in Carnforth, will be transformed into wacky and wonderful classrooms, where would be witches and wizards can learn the tools of the trade. Tickets must be booked in advance. Perfect for children aged five to 12, although all ages are welcome. Tickets cost £10 for children, and £3.50 for accompanying adults. Call 01524 419486 for more information.



PAID: Lytham Hall Classic Car and Motorcyle Show, Lytham, Sunday, July 30

A family day out with a difference is promised at the Lytham Hall Classic Car and Motorcycle Show. It’s the only historic hall on the Fylde Coast to host a classic car show like it. From 10am until 4pm, you can enjoy a huge range of classic cars and motorcycle displays, each one set out on Lytham Hall’s lawns. There’s also a show arena with commentary, trade stands and the ever popular autojumble. Admission is £6.50 for adults and £2.50 for children. Call 01253 736652 for more information.



FREE: Ormskirk Gingerbread Festival, Ormskirk, Saturday, July 29

To celebrate the historic gingerbread story of Ormskirk, head to

Ormskirk town centre and pick up some treats in the general market. Shops and stalls will be decorated with a Gingerbread theme and plenty of entertainment will be provided in the Event Square in Moor Street. There will be theatre performances, a magician, clowns and circus

performers, face painting and vintage games and much more - with something for everyone. Events will take place between 10am and 3pm.



PAID: Chorley Flower Show, Chorley, Saturday, July 29 and Sunday, July 30

After the success of the second ever Chorley Flower Show, the fantastically floral event is back. All of your favourite attractions will be returning with a wider variety of horticultural displays and trade stands. This year there will also be a number of exciting new additions and gardening celebrities will return. It is being held in Astley Park on Hallgate from 10am until 5pm, both days. Ticket prices range between £1.50 and £12. For more information call 01257 515151.



PAID: Guided Bat Walk, Lytham, Saturday, July 29

Take an evening stroll round Fairhaven Lake on the lookout for the creatures that are staying up late. Lots of bats make their home down by the water and rangers will find them using their specialist bat detectors! Booking for this event is necessary. Meet at the RSPB Ribble Discovery Centre at Fairhaven Lake on the Inner Promenade in Lytham. It runs from 8.30pm until 11pm. Tickets are £10 for non-members and £7 for members. For more information call 01253 796292.



FREE: Wyre Estuary Country Park Open Day, Thornton, Sunday, July 30

A fun day with displays and activities for all the family at this annual open day. Family activities include: Bird and Bat Boxes, Xplorer activity ,North West Reptile Club and Wyreside Bees and Hawthorne Park. Admission is free though some activities may charge. Site is tramper, wheelchair and pushchair accessible. Dogs must be kept on leads. Wyre Estuary Country Park can be found on River Road, Stanah, Thornton. The day runs from 11am until 4pm.



PAID: Comedy for Kids, Preston, Saturday, July 29

Comedy for Kids features some of the funniest people from the world of comedy! The show is aimed directly at kids, so they are all family friendly but above all else extremely funny! There will be feature jokes, magic, and funny songs that will have you rolling about with laughter! All hosted by your favourite Panto star - Phil Walker. And make sure you bring your grown-ups so you can explain the jokes to them! It’s at Preston’s Guild Hall on Lancaster Road in Preston. Suitable for ages six and over. Curtain up is 2pm. Tickets are just £9.50.



PAID: Model Tramway Weekend, Preston, Saturday, July 29 and Sunday, July 30

This Transport Weekend features a line up that should interest everyone. It will feature the biggest model tramway layout in the UK (running on both days in the Museum). The tramway is handbuilt by members, past and present of the Manchester Model Tramway Group, and is their personal property. This weekend event is taking place at Ribble Steam Railway and Museum on Chain Caul Way in Preston. Admission is £5 for adults and £5 for children and concessions.



PAID: Yu-Gi-Oh! Event, Preston, Saturday, July 29 and Sunday, July 30

Head to the Harlequins shop on Manchester Road in Preston for this Yu-Gi-Oh! Code of the Duelist event. Format for the event - each player takes a sealed deck, and will receive five boosters and a promo to build a minimum 20 card deck. Each player will receive a booster for simply entering and prizes of play mats and boosters are available, depending on number of players. Admission for the event is £20 or £35 for both days. Registration is 12pm for a 1pm start. Call 01772 251336 for more.



FREE: Rocket Making, Preston, Saturday, July 29

Rocket Making promises to be a fun rocket workshop for all the family. Hear an informative talk and ask questions about the science of rocket technology. Have a go at racing small balloon-powered rockets and don’t miss your chance to see a flight-ready large-scale model of a rocket on the day. Rocket workshop is inside the museum in the Harris Maker space. All welcome. All children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult. Although admission is free, booking is essential.

PAID: Retroscope: Family Archive Film Day, Blackpool, Saturday, July 29

Step back in time and discover a world of archive film showing beautiful, breezy Blackpool through the ages. You can see bustling beaches, bathing belles and all the fun of the fair. There’s lots for all the family to do: nifty seaside-themed craft activities, super sideshow performers, penny arcade, parasol parade, edwardian dress-up photo studio or a visit to the deckchair theatre. It’s at Blackpool Winter Gardens on Church Street on Saturday, from 11.30am until 4.30pm. Admission is £2 for adults and children under 12 go free. For more information call 01253 625252.



PAID: Love Trail Running Half Marathon, Pendle Hill, Saturday, July 29

If you are an experienced trail runner and enjoy venturing to new places, meeting new people and appreciating great wildlife - then you’re guaranteed to enjoy this challenging guided half marathon trail run at Pendle Hill on Saturday. Full route details can be found at www.eventbrite.com/o/love-trail-running-10552228132 or call 07946 568844.



PAID: Porcelain spoon, brooch and plaque making workshop, Ormskirk, Sunday, July 30

Enjoy this full-day porcelain spoon, brooch and plaque making workshop in the rural settings of Cedar Farm Craft Centre, near Ormskirk, where you can also meander through the fantastic shops and artist studios, while the kids feed the animals and play in the play area. The very talented ceramicist Emma Louise Wilson will be taking this one-off workshop. It runs from 10am until 4pm. Tickets are £55 (includes all materials, cost of firing and postage of your work), available from https://www.cedarfarm.net/ or by calling 01704 822038.



PAID: ARC Two-Day Country Fair, Wrightington, Saturday, July 29 and Sunday, July 30

Head down to Charity Farm at Smithy Brow, Wrightington on Saturday and Sunday for the ARC Two-day Country fair. Main arena events include stunts teams, dray horses, working dogs , falconry, vintage vehicles, live music and much more. There’s fun for the family on the fairground, plus over 200 trade stands, beer tent and a great selection of food. Tickets are £7 for adults; £3.50 for concessions; £18 for a family ticket; and children under 15 £3.50.



FREE: St Annes Handmade Market, St Annes, Sunday, July 30

St. Annes Handmade Market returns to the Aztex Venue at South Promenade on Sunday, from 11am until 4pm. This will be up to 40 of the finest handmade craft and food stalls on display. Refreshments will also be available. Admission is free. If you love handmade then make sure you pop this date in your diary and make a day of it at the seaside!