Morecambe Cinderella cast have a ball

Here are some pictures from the Cinderella pantomime at the Morecambe Winter Gardens.

Tracey Austin’s Dance Factory presented the traditional panto at the theatre this month.

The cast of 70, ranging from two-years-old to 55-years-old, were hailed a success by the hundreds who went to the performances.

Many schools across Morecambe also packed out the theatre for the daytime performances.

Some of the cast included, Rhyanna Lord and Sophie Jones as Cinderella, John Hunt and Morgan Cvetkovic-Jones as the two ugly stepsisters, Scott Bird as the Prince, Matthew Khan as Buttons and Vesna Cvetkovic-Jones as the wicked stepmother.

Cinderella was the theatre’s first pantomime in 30 years.

