Lancaster Castle shows trial of Jekyll this Halloween

Lancaster Castle is raising the curtain on a brand new production, ‘The Trial of Dr Jekyll’, this week.

The show is being performed on Friday, October 28 and Saturday, October 29 at 7.30pm, and is produced by Attic Door, based in Morecambe.

It is based on the classic story by Robert Louis Stevenson, about a London lawyer, Gabriel John Utterson, who investigates strange occurrences between his old friend Dr Henry Jekyll and the evil Edward Hyde.

The castle was originally due to host three previous shows from live cinema experience company, Sneaky Experience.

A Nightmare Before Christmas, Hocus Pocus and The Lost Boys, were all due to be shown in the castle grounds with actors playing characters from each of the spooky films.

But organisers had to cancel last week due to reasons beyond their control and have refunded ticket holders.

Sneaky Experience brought a successful live cinema experience of Harry Potter to the castle in September.

Attic Door stepped in to offer their show at the castle on the same dates.

At the Attic Door performance, audiences will be able to take on the role of a juror to decide on a decision of guilt or innocence.

Critics say the trial of Dr Jekyll immerses you in the proceedings and brings the characters and drama to life around you.

Will you make the right decision? Or will you discover that right and wrong may sometimes be the same thing?

County Councillor Marcus Johnstone, Lancashire County Council’s cabinet member for environment, planning and cultural services, said: “I’m delighted that we are staging such an iconic classic of literature.

“I’m sure that the audience will be drawn into the world of the characters, and the idea of how personalities can affect people, and the interplay between good and evil.

“It is a real treat for Stevenson fans and will be great entertainment for everyone.”

Performances take place in The Shire Hall. Entry is via the Crown Court entrance at the rear of the building. Tickets cost £10 for adults and £7.50 for concessions. The production is not suitable for children under 12.

Numbers are limited so booking is essential. To book a ticket, to find out about opening times or for more information phone 01524 64998 or call in at the castle shop between 9.30am to 4.30pm.

More information about other Lancashire County Council museums is available at www.lancashire.gov.uk/museums.

Last week Shire Hall at the castle also hosted ghostly tales ahead of Halloween this weekend.