Experience final days of Joan of Arc with live cinema score performance

For the first time, The Dukes will be screening a film with a live score at Lancaster Priory.

The Passion of Joan of Arc (PG), an all-time cinematic classic made in 1928, will be screened at the Priory church on Friday December 2.

It charts the final days of Joan of Arc as she deals with the debasement that accompanies her trial for charges of heresy through to her imprisonment and execution at the stake.

The film will be screened with an original live score composed and performed by Lancaster’s Hintersound which has previously performed scores for Nosferatu and Metropolis for The Dukes.

Doors open at 7.30pm and the film runs for 90 minutes.

Tickets priced £13.50/£12.50 concessions must be booked in advance from The Dukes Box Office on 01524 598500 or online at www.dukes-lancaster.org. A £1 per transaction fee applies to online bookings.

The Lancaster Priory screening is one of two special film and music events run by The Dukes this December.

A day before, on Thursday December 1, there will be another chance to watch the unique event-film Nick Cave: One More Time With Feeling (15) at The Dukes cinema.

This film explores the development of the latest album from Australian singer Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds.

Originally a performance based concept, One More Time With Feeling evolved into something much more significant as the director Andrew Dominik delved into the tragic backdrop of the writing and recording of the album.

Tickets for One More Time With Feeling are priced £10/£9 concessions. A £1 per transaction fee applies to online bookings.

Meanwhile, at The Dukes this week a new series of DukesDocs will be steaming into the Lancaster cinema soon.

On Sunday November 27 and Tuesday November 29, there will be more chances to see Louis Theroux’s first theatrical feature documentary, My Scientology Movie (15).

These screenings will be followed by a recorded question and answer session with Theroux and the director, John Dower. Tickets for My Scientology Movie are priced £8/£7 concessions on 01524 598500.

New to The Dukes will be Britain On Film: Railways (15) which calls into the cinema on December 5.

One of the programmes from a new archive tour, this is a major new collection of rare films charting the history of the UK’s railways.

If punk and alternative rock are more your scene, there’s two opportunities to see Gimme Danger(15) on December 9 and 12.

Tickets for the other Dukesdocs are £6.50/£5.50.