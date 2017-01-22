Dukes actress returns to city to reveal marriage roller coaster

The rise and fall of an actor’s marriage told through the various roles she’s played returns to The Dukes by popular demand.

I Was A Wife is the true story of UK Theatre Award-winning actor, Polly Lister and is a funny, powerful show for anyone who has ever loved, lost and who wants to love again.

It premiered at The Dukes in early 2016 and received such acclaim and standing ovations that it returns from February 15-22 before touring to Theatre by the Lake, Keswick, from February 23-25 and Chipping Norton Theatre from February 28-March 1. It returns to The Dukes for final performances on March 3 and 4.

I Was A Wife is a one woman show written and performed by Polly Lister. Set in various theatre dressing rooms, it blends songs with storytelling and high energy performance in an intimate exploration of love, loss and the search for answers.

Polly has described writing and performing the play as a baptism of fire: “Nothing has scared me more.

“It was the first time I’d written a play and performed a one woman show but it was good for me to channel my emotions into something positive.

“I Was A Wife is for anyone who feels an injustice has happened to them because they’re not wanted any more whether personally or professionally,” she said. Tickets are priced £10-£19.50. Concessions receive a further £2 off. February 15 preview vosts £8. Balcony standing £6. Tickets available on 01524 598500 or visit www.dukes-lancaster.org.