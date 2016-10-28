Unique recording sees classic song retold for new generation

A collaboration between a Lancaster band and an American singer-songwriter, best known for his work with Tim Buckley in the 1960s, has just been released.

The new unique version of Song To The Siren, written by Buckley and Larry Beckett in 1967, has been released with Beckett providing spoken word and Lancaster’s The Long Lost Band re-imagining the music.

The song was first performed on The Monkees show in 1968, and later included on Buckley’s album Starsailor in 1970.

The song has been covered many times since then, by artists including Robert Plant, Bryan Ferry, Sinead O’Connor, Elizabeth Fraser and George Michael.

Larry Beckett has been working with the Long Lost Band, led by Stuart Anthony on vocals, since 2013 and in 2015 they released a collaborative album called ‘One More Mile’.

Stuart said: “I’ve been a fan of Tim Buckley for some time and if you had told me back then that I would be writing songs with his lyricist Larry Beckett, and working on a version of their most famous song with him, I would have had to go for a little lie down.

“Every letter, syllable and word with Larry’s lyrics and poetry is carefully and masterfully chosen. To write music with his words means to respect that, and to then build a musical framework that makes the lyrics come even more alive, in essense to do them justice musically.”

Larry Beckett’s telling of how the song came about is woven into a complete musical performance of the song by The Long Lost Band.

The band, who formed in 2010, are Stuart Anthony on vocals and guitar, Matt Appleton on vocals and lead guitar, Fergus Walsh on bass, Allan Gardner on drums and Pete French on Piano.

Song To The Siren has been produced, engineered and mixed by Paul Walmsley, Stuart Anthony and Matt Appleton. It’s available here: https://thelonglostband.bandcamp.com.