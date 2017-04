A soap star and regular TV reality show contestant will perform with his band at a Morecambe pub.

Lee Otway is best known for his role as ‘Bombhead’ on Channel 4 soap Hollyoaks from 2001 to 20015. He also performed on TV singing show Soapstar Superstar and appeared on Celebrity Love Island.

He now sings with the three-piece band Diversify and will be gigging at the Royal Bar in Morecambe on April 21.