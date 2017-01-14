Spirit of Irish rock powers to resort

The spirit of Irish rock icon Phil Lynott and his band Thin Lizzy will be well and truly alive when tribute act Limehouse Lizzy take to the Morecame stage.

Officially named one of the hardest working acts in the UK, alongside some of the country’s biggest and most popular performers, Limehouse Lizzy are renowned for an action packed show and have take to stages worldwide.

Attention to detail, playful audience interaction and that all important X-factor that leaves you with the feeling of witnessing the real thing have led to their performance being described as “beyond tribute”, by both audience and critics alike.

The band has also added a tribute into their show to ex-Thin Lizzy guitarist and world renowned solo artist Gary Moore.

Limehouse Lizzy will take to the stage at 8pm at the Platform in Morecambe on Saturday January 21.

Tickets cost £14 in advance or £16 on the door and are available online at www.lancaster.gov.uk/platform or by telephoning 01524 582803.

Or pick them up in person from Morecambe or Lancaster Visitor Information Centres.