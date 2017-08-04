Music review: This One's For You by Luke Combs

Have your say

Country and western fans will be blown away by singer Luke Combs' debut album "This One's For You.''

Forecast as "one of the most anticipated albums of 2017'' by Rolling Stone Country, it includes Combs' debut smash-hit single "Hurricane''.

Combs co-penned all 12 tracks on a project in North Carolina and it is the end result of his ever growing career based on plenty of touring and independently released EPS.

With tracks including "Beer Can'' and "Honky Tonky Highway'' you are guaranteed some real mind-blowing music.

This One's For You by Luke Combs, check out www.LukeCombs.com, available via www.amazon.com

