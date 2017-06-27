Morecambe children part of 1,000 performing across county

Children from Morecambe will be part of the 1,000 performing in a musical journey around the county.

Celebrating the work of Lancashire Music Hub, this specially commissioned performance brings together singers and instrumentalists from primary schools and SEND schools, a brand new inclusive street band, Lancashire Youth Vocal Ensemble and a contemporary orchestra made up of young instrumentalists and professional musicians.

The performance is made up of music and songs which represent different aspects of Lancashire life, past and present.

There are pieces by well-known composers inspired by Lancashire, including Elgar’s Weary Wind of the West and William Rimmer’s march, Slaidburn.

There are some traditional tunes such as the mill song Poverty Knock and the folk tune Pilling Moss, and pieces on the Pendle witches and parade, which is heard as they journey from place to place.

The backdrop to the music is provided by a “Slow TV” style film, featuring many iconic locations from around Lancaster and Morecambe.

The Big Show has been developed and produced by two of the Lancashire Music Hub core partners, Lancashire Music Service and More Music, based in Morecambe.

Organisers say their aim was to create a show which celebrated the diversity of music making by children and young people.

Lancashire Music Hub Big Show: From the Sea, to the Sky, to the City, takes place tomorrow (Wednesday June 28) at 6.30pm. Tickets cost £5.50 on 01772 804444.