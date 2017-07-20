Latest on Kendal Calling line-up

Have your say

The final line-up for Kendal Calling Festival has been released.

Thousands of music lovers are expected to travel to the fields for the annual event held every July.

This year around 25,000 people snapped up tickets for a chance to see Stereophonics, Manic Street Preachers, Franz Ferdinand, Frank Turner and The Sleeping Souls, Tinie Tempah, Editors, Jake Bugg, Brian Wilson and many more.

Now organisers have announced one last act who will be joining Franz Ferdinand on the stage for the opening day on Thursday July 27.

One of Manchester’s most best loved bands, Happy Mondays, will join the line-up as surprise special guest in partnership with Amazon Music.

Kendal Calling aims to cater to all with their fan-favourite comedy Soapbox stage, imaginative family areas, immersive and captivating arts lineup at Lost Eden, the tantalising Real Ale Festival and the Garden of Eden detox sanctuary, not to mention bespoke market and food stalls which will appear alongside the huge musical line-up across the weekend.

“There’s a certain inimitable charm, intimacy and atmosphere at small festivals that make for very special weekends,” said festival director, Andy Smith.

Which may be why Kendal Calling was crowned the ‘UK’s Best Small Festival’ by ticketing agent, Skiddle.

Set in Lowther Deer Park, Kendal Calling will return from Thursday July 27 to Sunday July 30.

Here is a list of some of the acts playing when and where at Kendal Calling:

Thursday on the Main Stage: Franz Ferdinand, Happy Mondays, Frightened Rabbit, British Sea Power, Manand The Echo, The Shimmer Band.

Thursday on the Chai Wallah stage: K.O.G and The Zongo Brigade, Honeyfeet, Gypsies of Bohemia and Kioko.

Friday on the Main Stage: Stereophonics, Jake Bugg, Circa Waves, DMA’s, Kate Nash, Dantevilles, Bossy Love and Redfaces.

Saturday on the Main Stage: Manic Street Preachers, Brian Wilson presents Pet Sounds, Editors, Feeder, Reverend and The Makers, White, Post Glamour Girls, Colonel Mustard and The Dijon 5.

Sunday on the Main Stage: Tinie Tempah, Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls, Seasick Steve, Slaves, Nothing But Thieves, Lethal Bizzle, Stillia and The Lancashire Hotpots.

Lancaster band Lowes will also be performing on Sunday on the Chai Wallah Stage.

Weekend ticket holders can pick up a Thursday ticket via http://www.kendalcalling.co.uk/buy-outright.

Those wishing to secure their place at 2018’s edition of the festival can also visit the website