Jazz artist Chris Barber to play in Morecambe

A star in international jazz, Chris Barber, is coming to Morecambe this month.

Chris Barber OBE is known for being one of the last legends and an icon of traditional jazz in the UK.

For more than 68 years he has been active in the music scene with promoting, recording and releasing music and touring with his band.

This year he and his band, The Big Chris Barber Band, will celebrate 100 years of jazz.

In early 1917 the very first Jazz record was released by The Original Dixieland Jazz Band: Livery Stable Blues.

Now, in 2017 and a century later, it’s a moment to celebrate for Chris and for jazz in general.

The Big Chris Barber Band features everything from New Orleans to blues to late 20s Ellington.

The show starts at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £18.50 and are available online at www.lancaster.gov.uk/platform or the box office on 01524 582803.

The show comes to the Platform in Morecambe on Friday, April 21.