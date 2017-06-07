Experience the ultimate Bon Jovi tribute in Morecambe

You may not be able to give The Platform a bad name as the world’s leading tribute to Bon Jovi roll into town.

The Bon Jovi Experience are the only tribute act to actually perform with the real 80s icons on stage.

The Bon Jovi Experience on stage. Picture by Elle Cronin.

Front man Tony Pearce has been mobbed by fans and photographers asking for autographs and pictures as they mistake him for Jon Bon Jovi himself.

As a result Tony has been the topic of conversation on the official Bon Jovi website.

The five-piece band received the ultimate accolade when they were requested by Bon Jovi to perform live at the Hard Rock Cafe in London for the celebrations surrounding Bon Jovi’s induction into the UK Rock n Roll Hall of Fame.

The rest of the tribute band consists of Ed (Richie Sambora) on guitars, Jon (Tico Torres) on drums, Steve (Hugh McDonald) on bass and Steve (Dave Bryan) on keyboards.

The Bon Jovi Experience will be performing at the Platform in Morecambe on Saturday (June 10).

Reviewers say Tony’s soaring vocals complement the tight musicianship of the band.

The show starts at 8pm. Tickets £15 at lancaster.gov.uk/platform or 01524 582803. The gig is suitable for ages 18 and over.

American stadium rockers Bon Jovi are best known for hits such as It’s My Life, Livin’ On A Prayer, Always, Wanted Dead Or Alive, You Give Love a Bad Name and more.