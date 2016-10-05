Calling all budding Bob Dylans or Adeles!

Do you think you could write a great song? Perhaps you are already a songwriter, or have always had a song in your head just waiting for you to write it. If so, the Last Choir Singing Song Writing Contest is for you!

Entry is FREE and is open to both adults and children with a cash prize of £400 plus an acoustic recording by singer, Duncan Heather, and guitarist, Drew Palmer, put on iTunes, with all proceeds going to the songwriter.

Entries are now being accepted from across the UK.

The Last Choir Singing Choir Competition was launched in 2014 by Chorley-based True Bearing Chartered Financial Planners and has been a huge success. The competition is open to Lancashire junior schools and gives children the opportunity to showcase their skills in a supportive and fun environment. Regional heats will be taking place throughout March 2017 with the winning choirs of each heat making it to the Grand Final in June 2017.

As part of the competition, organisers added the additional element of a song writing contest last year. The contest was such a huge success drawing in song writers from every corner of the UK.

As with last year, in addition to the prize, the song that wins will become the set song that is performed by the choirs at the Final on Friday 16th June 2017.

Shortlisted applicants will have an acoustic version of their song performed live on Radio Lancashire by the International Vocalist, Duncan Heather on Wednesday 23rd November. The songs will then be put to public vote with the winner being announced live on the radio on Friday 2 December 2016.

Last year’s winner Ike Rann, was overwhelmed to have won the song writing contest, he went on to record his winning song ‘Genius’ in its original form and as a dance track. He was invited to join the judging panel at the Last Choir Singing 2016 Final and heard ten different versions of his song performed by the region’s finalists. All entries must be recorded and submitted in MP3 or MP4 format and must be unpublished. The songs will be judged on composition and suitability for children’s choirs, not on vocal performance or song production.

To enter the Last Choir Singing song writing contest, go towww.lastchoirsinging.co.uk/song-contest and follow the online application process.