Belle Star singer talks ahead of Morecambe Modfest

A former lead singer of an 80s pop band has spoken ahead of a Mod festival in Morecambe.

Jennie Matthias (also known as Jennie Bellestar) was the front singer of the girl group, The Belle Stars, who had hits with Sign Of The Times and Iko Iko.

The Lambrettas.

She will host Modfest At The Beach at the Morecambe Winter Gardens on Saturday July 15, from 7pm till 2am.

The singer has not been at the historic theatre since she performed with the Belle Stars in the late 80s.

“The Winter Gardens is a very nice place, I am looking forward to coming to Morecambe,” said Jennie, who is working on a new album.

“Mod is very clean cut and fun, it is just a way of life, the imagery and the music, you know a mod if you see one.

“I was originally a skin head and mod, I am quite old school.

“The Belle Stars were some of the best times of my life and my life is not over yet. It was a privilege to be a part of that and I am so grateful.”

Secret Affair, The Lambrettas, Manchester Ska Foundation, DJ Caz Matthews from Fab Radio International, plus Deep Six will also take to the stage.

Organisers aim to follow up this gig with an 80s extravaganza in January and make both events yearly gigs.

“I was particular shy but when you are a lead singer of a band you lose that,” said Jennie.

“With the mod event everybody makes such an effort, it is so nice to see, not only with music but with clothing.”

One of Jennie’s biggest achievements is The Belle Stars who became a household name in the 80s with pop hits.

For many years now Jennie has performed and recorded tracks with various artists while continuing to work with disadvantaged children.

She used her poetry to raise awareness of issues that are important to her and her poem ‘Scag Man’ was made into an animated movie to help young people become more aware of the dangers of drugs.

She said: “In the music business drugs are rife, I did it to a point, I had a violent upbringing, I am still here to tell the tale.”

Tickets cost £30 on 01524 409009.

There will be a free Mod opening night at the Live Lounge, Winter Gardens, 8pm until late.