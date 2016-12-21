Venture further and go wild at South Lakes Safari Zoo

Looking for something wild to do this festive season?

This Christmas South Lakes Safari Zoo is transformed into a magical winter wonderland as 80,000 fairy lights welcome visitors.

As well as the arrival of Santa and his reindeer there is also an opportunity to catch a glimpse of the rare snow leopards and their cubs as they venture outside.

The zoo has more than 1,000 animals – from monkeys, zebras, rhinos, giraffes, tigers, lions and traditional festive favourites of reindeer, penguins and The Three Kings’ camels.

“We’ve had an amazing year in terms of the number of animals which have been born here, many of them endangered,” said David Gill, zoo founder.

“We wanted to open our doors to everyone so they can learn all about our amazing creatures. Visitors can come here over Christmas and enjoy all of this for free.”

Free entry is available at the Safari Zoo in Dalton in Furness, South Lakes, until Saturday December 31 (closed Christmas Day).

Wristbands are on offer at £8 to feed some of the animals, including giraffes, camels and reindeer.

The wristband also includes a visit to Santa’s Nativity, Santa’s Steam Train and a Christmas dinner option for both.

For more information about the zoo and ticket prices please visit their website at to www.southlakessafarizoo.com or call 01229 466086.

Earlier this year the zoo welcomed the snow leopard cubs and also the arrival of meerkats.