Lancaster students fine art showcase

‘53 More Things to do in Zero Gravity’ is the quirky title of this year’s Lancaster University fine art students’ degree show which opens later this month.

The title alludes to the idea of a group of young artists, working in their individual campus-based studios, whose creative ideas are suddenly set free.

This exhibition, which showcases the work of final year BA Fine Art students, is a celebration of three years of making, thinking, sharing and learning.

The exhibition presents a diverse range of creative approaches, including contemporary drawing, painting, sculpture, installation, new media and public encounters.

Professor Emma Rose, the director of study for fine art at Lancaster University, said: “Each year our students continue to astound us with their ambition and level of professionalism in their management of the exhibition.

“The degree show is a student-led initiative, giving our students experience of professional exhibition planning and event management, curating the exhibition, advertising and liaising with a gallery.

“The exhibition has grown in profile over the past five years and now attracts a large audience.

“This year is no exception and the opening night on June 20 is set to be a busy event.”

Degree show committee member Mali Draper said: “The exhibition marks a ‘cutting free’, a moment of propulsion, when the artists carry their ideas and skills into the wider world.

“Free-thinking and risk taking have been core values of our fine art course which encourages crossing boundaries between art disciplines and media.

“Within this artistic laboratory, philosophical thought mixes with personal experiences, cultural observations and practical discovery.”

The official opening, on June 20 from 6.30pm to 8pm, will take place at the Peter Scott Gallery.

The free exhibition, open to the public and showing across three venues on campus, will run from June 21 to June 27 from 11am to 5pm with the exception of June 24 when the display will close