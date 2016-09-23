Book review: Scottish Maps Calendar 2017

There is something about the old fashioned maps which always bring a smile to my face.

They are much more interesting than the new fangled satellite navigation devices we rely on today. Scottish publishers Birlinn are well known for their quirky products and this fine calendar for 2017 is just that.

It features some of the most beautiful maps of Scotland produced, including maps of the whole country from the 16th century, as well as military and battle ones.

Great idea for a nostalgic present!

Scottish Maps Calendar 2017, published by www.birlinn.co.uk, £9.99