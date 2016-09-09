BGT stripping dancers come to Lancaster

Cirque de Soleil meets Magic Mike in a variety performance which is set to dazzle.

Britain’s Got Talent stars show Forbidden Nights, will be bringing their all-male event to Lancaster this year.

Critics say the guys will be entertaining audiences with choreography like no other, that’s easy on the eye.

They will be stopping off at the Lancaster Grand Theatre for a two-hour show as part of their 90-day UK tour.

Forbidden Nights consists of Billy, involved in aerial skills and chains, Joey, one of the main dancers, Lewis, one of the main dancers Ollie, a dancer, Ozzy, a dancer and fire breather, Lewis W, a dancer and horse rider, Lex, a dancer, Rico, a dancer and Reece, a dancer and scuba diver.

Performances will include aerial chains, a male vocalist, fire, and pole and wheel routines.

Their audition on Britain’s Got Talent in 2015 is now the 11th most viewed audition in BGT history.

The video has more than 46 million hits on video site, YouTube.

In between dancing and performing the guys, who have also appeared on reality TV show TOWIE, have been taking shifts to drive their tour bus and setting their own stage at each show across the country.

Forbidden Nights will be at the Grand Theatre on Wednesday November 9 at 8pm, suitable for ages 18 to 80.

Tickets cost £22.50 for the first five rows of seats, all other seats are priced at £19.50.

To find out more about the Forbidden Nights team call 08456 432176.