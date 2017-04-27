Tyson Fury in training ahead of potential summer comeback

Tyson Fury is back in training and is targeting a summer return.

Morecambe’s former undisputed world heavyweight champion is out in Marbella with Billy Joe Saunders as he begins to put in the hard yards ahead of a potential comeback.

Fury has hinted he could fight on the undercard of the WBO world middleweight champion’s title defence against Avtandil Khurtsidze on July 8.

“I’ve never been sure, even the day after the Klitschko fight, that I’d ever fight again,” he said on Instagram.

“Well the thing is I’ve made my mind up.

“I am definitely, definitely going to return.

“I’ll return to my best. I don’t believe there’s a heavyweight out there that can lace my boots up, any of them.

“I’m going to prove the world wrong yet again.

“They didn’t give me a prayer last time and a lot of people aren’t giving me a prayer of losing the weight.

“I will do it, 100 per cent.”

Fury has been absent from the ring dealing with mental health problems since beating Wladimir Klitschko in November 2015 to unify the world heavyweight titles.

He vacated his belts and had his boxing license revoked by the British Boxing Board of Control.

The 28-year-old would require clearance from the BBBofC to make his comeback and remains the subject of a UK Anti-Doping investigation.

Saunders, a fellow traveller and a good friend, is confident Fury will be back with plenty of attention on Anthony Joshua’s meeting with Klitschko at Wembley Stadium on Saturday night.

“Tyson Fury is running with us, getting in good shape - he’s lost weight already,” he said.

“Getting ready for July. We’re all looking good - bring on Danny DeVito and bring on the winner of Joshua vs. Klitschko for the big man!”