Vale of Lune 29-24 Warrington

A relieved Vale of Lune claimed their second try bonus win of the season on Saturday after surviving a late onslaught against Warrington.

At the final whistle only five points separated the two sides which was something of a shock to the system because after Adam Foxcroft’s try, which was converted by Ben Dorrington in the 55th minute to establish a 29-10 lead in Vale’s favour, the hosts were in control.

However, the Vale became vulnerable to a Warrington side that sensed their opponents were easing up on the oars and they began systematically to create waves.

Warrington’s revival began on the hour mark when number eight, Danny Fleming, tore through Vale’s defence and winger Nathan Beesley showed he could take on any Vale player in a foot race.

So it came as no real surprise when the elusive Beesley collected a cross kick to go racing behind the posts for a try converted by full Ben Hockenhull in the 63rd minute.

Vale managed to keep a lid on proceedings until the closing minutes of injury time when a forward rumble from Warrington from close range ended with prop Elliot Johnstone being driven over for a try converted by Ben Hockenhull.

Vale had opened the scoring in the 10th minute when Ben Dorrington delivered the ideal pass to Jordan Fern; the winger racing 30 metres for his first senior try, which was not converted.

A textbook threequarter move from the Vale resulted in their second try in the 17th minute. Full back Chris Ramwell came roaring into the line to sprint 35 metres for an unconverted try.

In the 25th minute Ross Pillow was shown a yellow card and Warrington began to examine clinically Vale’s defensive network.

In the 37th minute Hockenhull kicked a penalty goal but the half ended on a distinctly sour note with an ugly scene of players trading blows which saw a red card to Jack Ferguson and his opposite number.

Vale extended their lead in the first minute of the second half when Andy Powers sliced his way through Warrington’s defence – his pass reached Fergus Owens, who mesmerised the cover with a change of pace and direction on his way to a try converted by Dorrington.

Seven minutes later the Vale added their bonus try, again slick, composed passing featured in the build up but it was Billy Swarbrick’s pop pass to Dan Baines that proved to be the icing on the cake to allow the skipper to turn on a sixpence for an unconverted try.

However, in the 51st minute Beesley followed up a kick into the corner to snap up an opportunist’s try of the highest order which was converted by Hockenhull.

Vale responded in the 55th minute with a well engineered try. Again Powers barged his way through tackles, Swarbrick despatched a long accurate pass to Foxcroft, who took one look at those in front of him and decided that pound for pound he was in credit. His bludgeoning run brought him his try which Dorrington converted.

Warrington looked dead and buried at this stage of the contest but suddenly the Wires became plugged in, the current began to flow as the Vale resistance started to drop.

A shock result looked very much a reality. The Vale’s fuses did not blow but they must have been close to melt down as the voltage increased when Warrington threw their switches and pressed the right buttons.