Salt Ayre plays host to young triathletes’ season finale

More than 200 young triathletes from across the north of England descended on Lancaster to compete in a season grand finale.

The youngsters ranging from age eight to 16, including 25 athletes from City of Lancaster Triathlon (COLT), swam, cycled and ran against the clock vying for final series points.

Tristart children, aged 8-9 – some making their debut for COLT – proved to be a speedy bunch and put in fine performances.

They included Emily Peart, who finished second, Ruby Armstrong third, Abby Johnston fourth and Sarah Darlington sixth.

And Tristart boys Oliver Ball and Seth Hutchinson pulled-off great races and stormed over the line first and fourth respectively.

Battling hard and with great finishes in a strong field were the T1 girls, with Niamh Barnsley-Ryan sprinting home fourth and Zara Barker 11th.

There was strong competition in the T1 boys’ event too but Archie Honeysett worked hard to come fourth, Anan Tiger Clarke sixth, George Wilby seventh, Zach Earnshaw 13th, Archie Mather 16th, Charlie Mather 23rd and Ronan Maher 24th.

Lola Barker flew the flag for COLT in the super sprint coming home first.

There was a packed line-up in T2 but the young COLTs dug deep, Olivia Miller finishing sixth, Pippa Darlington 10th and Amelie Earnshaw 19th in the girls’ event while Thomas Dowthwaite, sixth, Jack Collett, 10th, and Adam Robinson, 25th, impressed for the boys.

In the older-age categories, T3s Lydia Louise Shenton, seventh, and Harry Shaw, 5th, were in top form while Will Howard picked up a well-deserved first in the Youth category.

And, on the same day, some COLTs travelled to Solihull and flew the COLT flag at the National Tetrathlon championships and came home after great results - Emma Whitaker taking fifth in the U17 girls with Shea Hannam fourth in the U17 boys.

Georgia Hannam had a fantastic fence event, which put her in Silver medal position, while Larissa Hannam had a great run/shoot, which saw her finish in 14th.