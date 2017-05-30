Read finishes off Chorley after Priyanjan’s first Morecambe century

Professional Ashan Priyanjan and Eddy Read starred as Morecambe picked up a 32-run run at Chorley on Monday.

The Sri Lankan hit his first century for the club as the visitors posted 254-6 batting first at Windsor Park.

Eddy Read. Picture: Tony North

The Woodhill Lane men had to battle to defend their imposing total though, Read leading the attack in style however, taking 7-60 as Chorley were dismissed for 222.

After being put into bat Steven Fisher opened up alongside Viraj Bhatia, the former making 13 before being trapped in front by James Lee.

Bhatia, 47, was then joined by his professional with Priyanjan showing the class that has seen him play 23 one-day internationals for his country.

After Bhatia departed, caught by Joseph Tiffin off the bowling of Ian Oakes, the Sri Lankan was joined by his captain Ryan Pearson who ended the day with a fine unbeaten 55 as he guided his side to a more than competitive total.

Priyanjan made exactly 100, being the third wicket to fall also to Oakes who picked up 2-38.

Tommy Clough’s late 19 alongside Pearson helped complete an excellent 50 overs for the visitors.

Read was soon into his stride with the ball, removing Chorley captain Andy Holdsworth for a duck.

But the hosts chipped away at the total for the remainder of the afternoon with no batsman making a decisive contribution.

Read’s caught and bowled saw the back of home professional Gayan Maneeshan for 23 with Priyanjan then getting in on the act with the ball having starred with the bat.

Morecambe’s paid man removed Max Harper, 48, Ed Moulton, 16 and Will Moulton, 39.

When Read made it four for the day with the wickets of Alexander Howarth, for a duck, and Joseph Tiffin, for two, the visitors looked to be closing in on the their second Northern Premier League win of the season.

Chorley weren’t done though with Oakes, 44 not out, setting about the task of dragging his side towards victory.

He was supported by Harry Barclay, 25, before the wicketkeeper was trapped in front by Read as he made it a five-wicket haul.

The Morecambe talisman then removed Adam McCullagh for a duck and after some final resistance, James Lee for 14, as victory was wrapped up with two overs to spare.

There was double delight for Morecambe on Monday as the seconds hammered their Chorley counterparts.

The visitors were bowled out for just 42, Izhar Ullah taking 5-15.

Morecambe knocked off the runs for the loss of one wicket in the ninth over, Lewis Smith finishing unbeaten on 32.