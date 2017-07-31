Lancaster fall to defeat at home to Fleetwood

Lancaster suffered a six wicket defeat at the hands of Fleetwood at Lune Road on Saturday.

Visiting captain Mat Clark won the toss and opted to bat second in what proved to be a fairly straightforward victory for Fleetwood.

Lancaster openers Danny Welbourne and Reuben Orr both managed just four runs each before being dismissed, Welbourne was bowled by Sam Bell (1-36) while Orr was caught by Jarrod Coombe of the bowling of Joseph McCluskie (1-19).

Home captain Charlie Swarbrick was Lancaster’s leading run scorer with a knock of 37 but he became one of Neels Bergh’s five victims of the day, Dean Bell taking the catch.

Bergh also removed Kieran Moffat (18), Tom Wilson catching, while Joe Bell (3-25) got rid of Kasun Madushanka (17) LBW.

Luke Phillips managed eight runs before Bergh claimed another wicket, LBW, and Joe Bell removed Ben Simm, who could only muster a single run.

The brilliant Bergh struck again when claiming Lee Sparks’ (2) wicket, and he also removed Callum East (0) LBW as Lancaster’s innings came to a close, Joe Bell taking the the wicket of Scott Sparks (0) as the hosts were bowled out for 107.

It only took Fleetwood 24.1 overs to reach their target, with the loss of just four wickers. Dean Bell didn’t last long, going for nought off bowling of Madushanka (1-27), Welbourne taking the catch, but Clark and Bergh (43no) combined well to take the game away from the hosts.

Clark eventually went for 52, Orr taking the catch off the bowling of East (2-26), while Simm took the wicket of Joseph McCluskie (0), caught by Liam Moffat. Alex Ryder (1) was East’s second victim, but the visitors reached their required total with ease to claim 15 points.