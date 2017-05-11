John McGuinness suffers suspected broken leg in North West 200 crash

John McGuinness has suffered a suspected broken leg while in action at the North West 200 in Northern Ireland.

The Morecambe Missile came off during Superbike qualifying at an event which is major part of the 45-year-old’s road racing season.

Any injury will likely put his participation in this year’s Isle of Man TT in jeopardy, the first practice session getting underway in just 16 days on Saturday May 27.

McGuinness is a 23-time winner at the iconic festival of racing, second on the all-time list.

He also has six North West 200 victories to his name.

A tweet from his Honda team said: “John’s conscious and is going to hospital with a suspected broken leg. Update when we know more.”