Ingleton’s Harley makes it hat-trick of titles

Ingleton’s Harley Rushton has clinched his third Classic Racing Motorcycle Club Championship.

The seventh round was held on the Isle of Anglesey in Wales with poor weather conditions and an oil spill meaning a revised schedule on Sunday.

Rushton picked up a safe sixth place on the 500 Craven Manx followed by a second aboard the 350 Craven Honda.

On a drying track the North Yorkshire racer brought his bike home in fourth in the second 500 race before the final outing of the weekend saw Rushton put in a fine performance to win on the 350.

His final lap was just 0.2 seconds slower than the track record as he confirmed his victory in the 350 twins championship for 2017 and a hat-trick of titles with a round to spare.

“The final 12 laps were long,” said Rushton.

“I was just waiting for the last lap flag.

“The bike felt really strong in the race just as it has been all year. I would like to thank Ted Woof and Jon Sunter for making sure its consistently that good.

“I would also like to thank my dad Paul Rushton and sister Kelly Rushton along with all family and friends for their help and support throughout this year.”