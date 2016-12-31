Chisnall loses out to Anderson in last eight thriller

Dave Chisnall exited the William Hill World Darts Championship at the quarter-final stage after losing a thriller to Gary Anderson.

The Scot moved a step closer to lifting the Sid Waddell Trophy for a third successive year with a 5-3 victory at London's Alexandra Palace.

A contest of extraordinary quality included 33 180s - just one short of the record set by Anderson in his final victory against Adrian Lewis last year.

Chisnall equalled the previous record for the most 180s hit by a player as he fired in 21 maximums - equalling Raymond van Barneveld's record from the 2007 World Championship final - but was still unable to stop Anderson charging into the semi-finals.

The number two seed edged the first two sets - which were littered with 14 maximums - before Chisnall hit back to level.

The Morecambe ace, appearing in his first Alexandra Palace quarter-final, went on to lead the seventh set 2-0 with the match poised at three sets apiece, but Anderson stormed back to take a 5-3 win.

The run extends Anderson's winning run to a record 16 matches on the Alexandra Palace stage - surpassing the previous 15-game winning streaks of Taylor from 2009-2011 and Adrian Lewis from 2011-2013 - as he continued his bid to become only the third player in the sport's history to win three successive World Championships.