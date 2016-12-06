North Lancs League: Honours even between Cartmel and Caton

The game of the day in the Baines Bagguley Penhale North Lancashire Premier Division saw Cartmel and District, the last team with a 100 per cent record, face second-placed Caton United.

The 1-1 draw saw some excellent football at both ends with chances few and far between in a tight encounter.

Cameron Young did find a way through to open the scoring for Cartmel but Caton reacted well with Joe Bouskill levelling things up.

Visitors Caton did end the game with 10 men but more than held their own with a draw ultimately a fair result.

Ingleton took advantage of the stalemate and extended their lead at the top to seven points after comfortably beating an injury-hit Carnforth Rangers 4-0.

The North Yorkshire side controlled most of the game with Aaron Woodhouse, two, Steve Havelin and Sam Hutcheson scoring the all-important goals.

This defeat pushes last year’s champions Carnforth Rangers, who fielded four 17-year-olds on Saturday, nearer to the relegation zone.

Elsewhere Galgate turned on the style to beat Arnside 4-2.

Although Galgate dominated most of the game they could not shake off the visitors.

Ryan Burrow opened the scoring for Galgate but the lead did not last long with Keith Taylor equalising at the end of an impressive attack.

Still the hosts continued to be the better side however and they went back in front when Chris Gardner broke clear to make it 2-1 with a good goal.

Arnside wouldn’t go away though and from one mistake Marco Thompson pounced to make it 2-2.

The joy of the equaliser did not last long and Burrow put Galgate into the lead for the third time and before Arnside had chance to reply again Shaun Taylor sealed the victory.

Bottom club Westgate Wanderers, still without a win this season, came close to sealing their first three points but ultimately lost 4-3 at home to College AFC.

They more than matched the visitors and scored three well-worked goals through Ryan Worrall, two, and Ryan Lockley.

Westgate couldn’t handle man of the match Ryan Pearson though who scored a hat-trick, the winning goal coming courtesy of a beauty from College’s top scorer Hakan Oktem.