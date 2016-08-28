Lancaster City 3-0 Glossop North End

Lancaster City picked up their first league victory of the season as they overcame Glossop North End 3-0 at Giant Axe on Saturday.

After a shaky start, the Dolly Blues came into their own and went in front after 15 minutes through Louis Mayers who slotted past Glossop ‘keeper Matthew Cooper with ease.

Then, after some fine attacking play by Jacob Gregory down the right side, Jordan Connerton converted from three yards to double Lancaster’s lead.

A second yellow card for Glossop’s Jamie Rainford towards the end of the first half meant that Lancaster would really try to stamp their authority on the game in the second half.

And that’s exactly what they did as Connerton scored his second with 15 minutes left to play to put the game beyond Glossop.

Boss Phil Brown was disappointed with his team in the early stages and it was Glossop who had the first chance of the game as Max Leonard’s hard-hit shot flew just wide of the post.

Louis Mayers is congratulated after opening the scoring for Lancaster City. Picture: Tony North

However, Mayers calmed any City nerves as he latched onto Connerton’s through ball to finish under the keeper from 12 yards.

The Dolly Blues seemed to relax after this goal and pushed for a second with Gregory coming the closest, smashing the ball straight at Cooper from close range.

Lancaster did get their goal as Connerton latched onto the end of a Gregory cross to tap the ball home and double his side’s advantage.

In the aftermath of this second goal Rainford earned himself a second yellow card for arguing with Gavin Clark to make City’s job slightly easier in the second half.

It was Glossop who came out fighting though and almost clawed a goal back as Luke Raybould failed to catch a high cross but the ball was cleared expertly by the Lancaster defence before anything dangerous could happen.

With 15 minutes left to play, the Dolly Blues moved into fifth gear and had a series of chances, all of which were wasted.

Oliver Crolla shot wide from a tight angle before Charlie Waters panicked in a one-on-one situation and failed to convert.

But just as the Lancaster faithful were getting frustrated, Connerton scored his second of the game and secured the three points as he rounded the ‘keeper and slotted the ball into an empty net.

The Dolly Blues next travel to Bamber Bridge on Monday.

Lancaster City: Raybould, Hudson, Clark, Wills, Westwood, Mercer, Gregory (Russell), Akrigg, Connerton, Mayers (Waters), Shearwood (Crolla). Subs not used: Cummings, Davis.

Glossop North End: Cooper, Richardson, Ali (Mulholland), Woodford, Parker, Hare (Heeley), Summerskill, Rainford, Norton, Leonard, Jones (Reed). Subs not used: Ilesanmi.

Referee: Christopher Isherwood.