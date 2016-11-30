Lancaster boss’ frustration at Radcliffe postponement

Lancaster City boss Phil Brown was left frustrated after his side’s game against Radcliffe Borough was called off.

Plenty of games fell by the wayside due to the freezing conditions across the country on Saturday.

The Dolly Blues were confident their Evo-Stik First Division North clash would go ahead however, one strip of the pitch the only real concern despite the wintery weather.

Both sides were consulted on whether the surface was playable in the run up to kick-off with the visitors ultimately deciding it wasn’t fit for play.

“It was frustrating,” said Brown.

“The referee was at the game quite early and the pitch was 99 per cent playable.

“There was a small patch in the six-yard box that was hard because the sun hadn’t reached it.”

“The ref felt it was borderline and gave both teams the opportunity for the game to go ahead.

“We wanted to play. I spoke with (goalkeeper) Mike Hale and he was okay with it.

“Radcliffe arrived and had a meeting in the penalty area informed the referee they didn’t think the pitch was fit and then he had to call the game off.”

Brown’s side then trained on the side of the pitch, the goalkeepers using the playing surface itself, for 45 minutes in a bid to take something from the disappointing afternoon.

City, two points off top spot with five games in hand, had been hoping to build on a 4-3 win over Mossley last time out but will have been 11 days without a game when they host Hyde United on Saturday.

A new date for the Radcliffe game is yet to be confirmed.