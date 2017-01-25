Colne 0-2 Lancaster City

Lancaster City overcame a tough side and an even tougher pitch at Colne to all but erase memory of Saturday’s defeat to promotion rivals Trafford.

Glenn Steel’s first goal since his return and a 21st of the season for Jordan Connerton gave the Dollies all three points ahead of another battle at Prescot Cables on Saturday.

Attacking down the slope to begin with Paul Jarvis started on the left and created the first opportunity of the game, his deflected cross finding Simon Wills who was denied on the turn.

Shortly afterwards, Connerton crossed from the same position leading to a sharp save by Tony Aghayere to thwart Billy Akrigg’s powerful drive from 18 yards.

Ryan Winder’s deep cross, this time from the opposite flank, then found Connerton but he could only volley way over.

Connerton appeared to be winning every aerial battle to no avail, however he was almost rewarded when he pulled down brilliantly on his chest before making room and fizzing just over.

Daniel Birch, impressive since his return from Garstang, embarked on a barnstorming run down the right and won the ball back after it looked a lost cause; eventually the ball fell to Craig Carney who couldn’t hit the target.

In a game where City fought with the ball running away down the hill and bouncing unpredictably, as well as competing and responding with some thunderous challenges, the Dolly Blues played the second half on the break; and effectively so.

Colne created their only real half-chance early on as Chris Lynch swung a cross into Ollie Wood who glanced wide.

Just prior to the hour mark the breakthrough came, Winder’s deep free-kick was flung into a dangerous area and Steel bravely attacked the ball, looping a header home over Aghayere who had come to claim it.

The visitors almost doubled their lead seconds after the restart on the counter attack, Connerton squaring for Akrigg who was denied by Aghayere once again.

With quarter of an hour left Colne were lucky not to go down to 10 men, Lynch tripping Connerton when he was through on goal with referee Joe Starkie, with assistance from his linesman, only brandishing a yellow card.

Aghayere then saved acrobatically from Winder’s resultant free-kick.

A flurry of Colne corners then gave City their biggest test of the evening, Adam Sumner scrambling one off the line in the closest the hosts came to salvaging something.

With seven minutes remaining Lancaster sealed the game with another counter attack.

Initiated by another crunching Wills tackle Winder carried the ball 50 yards, advancing into the box and firing straight at Aghayere who could only parry into Connerton’s path to gleefully roll into an empty net.

Lancaster City: Hale, Birch, Sumner, Westwood, Steel, Wills, Winder, Akrigg, Connerton (Kilifin), Carney, Jarvis (Gregory).