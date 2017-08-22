Morecambe sign Wycombe Wanderers defender Max Muller on loan

Morecambe have signed Wycombe Wanderers defender Max Muller on loan until January.

The 23-year-old German becomes the 10th new recruit at the Globe Arena this summer.

Muller signed for the Shrimps’ League Two rivals on a two-year deal in the summer of 2016 having impressed on trial and after recovering from a hamstring injury went on to make 12 appearances for the Chairboys.

“I’m happy to get a new opportunity and hope to get some game time,” he said after signing on the dotted line at the Globe Arena.

“It’s very nice to be here and also to be back with Garry Thompson because we’ve been close since I arrived in England.”

Muller began his career at SV Sandhausen in the second tier of German football before moving to Austrian side Salzburg for the 2015/16 season.

Wycombe boss Ainsworth said: “Max has shown plenty of promise both in training and in the matches he’s played, but without a reserve or development team, it means he isn’t able to play regular football due to the competition for places we have in defence.

“I’m confident Max will shine for Morecambe, learning from a great boss in Jim Bentley who was a very strong centre-half in his day, and we’ll be keeping a close eye to see how he gets on.”

Muller will be with the Shrimps until January 2 and is available to play in the Checkatrade Trophy but not in FA Cup matches or against Wycombe.