Bentley’s pride as players and fans rally together

Jim Bentley has spoken of his pride in managing Morecambe after the response from players and supporters to the recent problems at the Globe Arena.

The club is currently operating under a transfer embargo and is addressing significant financial problems.

Brazilian Diego Lemos bought the club in September but has been absent from the club since mid-November with directors saying the Qatar-based former football agent has failed to deliver on promised investment.

But after two excellent performances, the win against Notts County and the 1-1 draw at high-flying Carlisle on Saturday, and the world-wide media coverage after the fans’ donation to pay his recent FA fine, Bentley could not be happier.

He said: “There is no club in the country going through what we are going through at the moment but the way everyone is pulling together is absolutely brilliant.

“There is a fantastic spirit of togetherness behind the scenes with the board working amazingly hard to try and get things on an even keel while the players are giving their all for me and Ken McKenna.

“I think the fans have seen that and everyone has been galvanised by the problems we have had and I am really proud of the response of everyone.

“It’s at times like this when you need people to be together and that is what we have seen and I hope it continues.”

Dean Winnard’s red card at Carlisle means he will be suspended for the trip to Leyton Orient this Saturday and with Andy Fleming also banned Bentley is looking to see if he can bring anyone in to bolster his numbers for Saturday.

He said: “We will have just 15 players to select from this weekend if everyone is fit and who knows what team we will have on the pitch but there is no doubt we need to get some players in during the window.

“We don’t really know what we can do and we will assess things on a daily basis over the next couple of weeks and see what business we can do.

“Whatever we have available on Saturday at Orient we will give it our all because that is what we always do.”