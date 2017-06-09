Young student nurse Zoe wins prestigious award

Zoe Butler, astudent nurse at University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust,has been awarded The Andrew Parker Student Nurse Award by the Royal College of Nursing.

Zoe studied at the University of Cumbriaand as part of her nursing placement with UHMBT became a Quality Student Ambassadorleadinga mental health awareness project with young people in Kendalcalled The Hot PotatoProject.

The project, which laterexpanded tocover the rest of Cumbria,was showcased as part of Zoe’swinningaward application.

Zoe said:“I’ve absolutely loved training at UHMBT andit inspired me to take up a post with the trust in September.

“I’m due to start working as a Staff Nurse at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary on Ward 36 Trauma Orthopaedics. I had a placement on there during my time as a student and really enjoyed the fast-paced environment and multidisciplinary teamwork.

“To win the award has been phenomenal and it’s given me greater awarenessof the importanceof mentalwellbeing in the development and overall wellbeingof young people.

“This experience has shown me what is possible when you empower those you care for, and I’ve developed a deep-seated desire to continuously seek new ventures and opportunities where I can promote good practice.”

Sue Smith, Executive Chief Nurse at UHMBT, said:“Zoeis a brilliant studentrole model to peers. She will make a fantastic nurse as she’s committed to providing compassionate care.

“I’m so happy that Zoe’s care and dedication has been recognised on a national level. All our students are incredibly important as they are our workforce of the future.”