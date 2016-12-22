Woman donates £1k to help buy vital equipment for Lancaster hospice

A woman has helped buy a new syringe driver for a Lancaster hospice after reading an appeal in our paper.

The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, has donated £1166 to St John’s Hospice, in Lancaster to help fund essential equipment. This comes after the hospice put in a bid to Lancashire County Council asking for grants totalling just over £3,000, towards the cost of providing three syringe drivers.

They will help the Hospice at Home nurses and the hospice’s in-patient ward.

A hospice spokesman said: “She had personally witnessed, with a loved one, how vital a syringe driver is in the care of a terminally ill person at the end of their life.

“She understood how this piece of equipment helps to administer crucial palliative care drugs to a patient, without intervention by a nurse, therefore giving that person more peace and dignity, and less stress and anxiety.

“We are so very grateful and want to thank this lovely, kind lady.”