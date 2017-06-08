Wilkinson first home in 10k race

The Morecambe 10k attracted a good turnout of 270 runners last weekend, despite blustery winds making conditions tough for the keen athletes.

First back for Lancaster and Morecambe Athletics Club was David Wilkinson, with a great effort of 49m.39 to finish 98th overall.

Close behind was David’s wife Carol, running well just four positions back in a time of 50m.14.

David Dann was next with a good run of 52m.04, followed by Tracey Bruce in 52m.23 and Brendan Cronin 59m.29.

Super vet Bernard Elkington was first veteran 80 running a great time of 1h.20.03.