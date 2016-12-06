When Eric Morecambe ‘met’ Laurel and Hardy

Now here’s a meeting across the comedy generations as Laurel and Hardy stand side-by-side with our Eric.

This unusual meeting came about thanks to two workers who decided to bring some sunshine to the prom on a dull morning.

Daniel Knowles and Jason Slater got permission to borrow the Laurel and Hardy statuettes from the Treasure Island amusement arcade and then carried them across Marine Road Central.

The intrepid pair then ‘introduced’ Stan and Ollie to Eric.

Their colleague, professional photographer Claire Hall, was there to capture this historic moment.

“You could only imagine the fun that would have ensued had these greats met in real life,” said Claire.

“Three of the most famous and well-loved comedy performers defied the generations and finally met.”

Daniel, from the Mega Social social media agency, Jason from Bay Business Hub and Claire work in offices above Treasure Island, the new name for the Oasis amusement arcade.

Comedy legends Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy came to Morecambe in 1947 and appeared at the Winter Gardens.

Eric Morecambe was born in the resort and went on to form the beloved TV double act Morecambe and Wise with his sidekick Ernie Wise.

The statue of him on Morecambe seafront was unveiled in 1999, 15 years after his death.