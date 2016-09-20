Westgate Tower above rivals to clinch Trophy

Morecambe failed to make it a hat-trick of wins in the Tower Shield final on Sunday at a well-attended Woodhill Lane, as they lost to the newly-crowned WCL champions Westgate.

Batting first, Dylan Conroy with a majestic 42 recovered the visitors from 4 for 2, but at 79 for 6 with Izhar Ullah 3-28 and Uzair Shah 2-32 leading the attack, Westgate were in trouble.

Skipper Andy Hill then led another fight back in stands with Khan Puffett and Zak Buchanan and he was undefeated on 42 when the innings closed on 142ao.

The Morecambe reply was 7 for 2 when Steve Fisher jnr with 26 ( and four good catches behind the stumps), Michael Fisher 21 and Jake Smith 26 took the score to 82 for 3.

Andy Nisbet and Zak Buchanan both with 3 for 24, Garry Tattersall 2 for6 and Hill 2 for 15 then demolished the batting order, with the final ball of the season caught in the safe hands of David Stephenson as Westgate triumphed by 42 runs, Andy Hill was nominated as man of the match.