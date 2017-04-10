VIDEO: World class Morecambe ale strikes gold

A Morecambe brewery is celebrating after one of its beers was declared the ‘best in the world’.

Cross Bay Brewery, based on White Lund Industrial Estate, won the gold medal in the International Brewing Awards, often dubbed ‘the Oscars of the brewing industry’.

Photo Neil Cross: Cross Bay Brewery's Head Brewer Nick Taylor making award winning Cross Bay Sunset cask ale

Brewers and cider makers from 21 countries have received accolades in the International Brewing & Cider Awards 2017, as the winners of 125 medals were announced after three days of judging in Burton-upon-Trent.

Medals were awarded to beers and ciders from all over the world - Europe, Australasia, the Far East, North and South America - and to producers from a broad spectrum, from regional microbrewers and artisan cider makers to multinational companies.

Cross Bay won the gold medal in the International Cask Ale Class 2 category for ales between 3.9% - 4.3% ABV with its Sunset Beer.

Peter Cross, managing director, said: “Winning a medal at this competition, which is one of the most rigorous in the world, is a real achievement, and I’m especially proud that Sunset was recognised as such an excellent product by a team of leading judges.

Photo Neil Cross: Cheers ... Peter Cross celebrating Cross Bay Brewery's Cross Bay Sunset cask ale winning a top award.

“The award reflects the hard work of everyone at the brewery and I am delighted for everyone involved as they work so hard to produce a fantastic beer.”

The 45 judges at the competition, which has been running since 1888, assessed more than 1,100 beers and ciders.

Bill Taylor, chairman of judges, said: “The list of medal winners reflects both the quality and diversity of beers and ciders entered into the competition.

“Judges put in long hours assessing and debating the merits of the products to select the winners and the final list is an impressive showcase for the very best in brewing and cider making around the world.”