VIDEO: Morecambe singer’s new take on Joy Division classic

A popular singer will bring out a cover version of a classic in time for Christmas and will sing on the radio on the same bill as tenor Russell Watson.

Ashleigh Wood from Morecambe will release her moving version of 1980 Joy Division hit ‘Love Will Tear Us Apart’ this Friday (December 9) with all proceeds going to the Alzheimer’s Society.

Ashleigh will be part of BBC Radio Manchester’s Children in Need concert on December 12 alongside Watson at the Lowry Theatre in Salford.

She said of the new single, released on the GAS Music label: “This Christmas families everywhere are trying to connect with living members who whilst they are there in the flesh are just not functioning as they once did.

“I hope by recreating Joy Division’s anthem we can inspire people to help raise awareness and to support dementia and related disease around the world.”

In 2015 Ashleigh, a keen golfer as well as a singer, released a poignant version of the Morecambe and Wise classic theme ‘Bring Me Sunshine’.