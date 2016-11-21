Vale 2nds 10-17 Fylde 2nds

Vale 2 were unable to follow up the dramatic victory at Sale the previous week, but they battled with intensity and commitment until the final whistle against their old local rivals Fylde.

Following the postponement of the first team’s fixture at Rochdale there was enough time for the players and supporters to return to Powderhouse Lane to cheer on the second team in their demanding encounter in the Cotton Traders Premier League.

Two players who were due to play at Rochdale, Tom Cvijanovic and Kyel Dempsey elected to play and help the Vale’s cause.

Vale’s slack defending let in Fylde for an early try with the visitors increasing their lead with a conveted try.

Gradually, though, Vale came back into the game with their pack beginning to take control and although the scrums were eventually uncontested, their tenacity in the loose gave Fylde few opportunities to increase their lead.

Eventually the hard working Vale forwards gained some deserved reward when prop Matt Field touched down for a try converted by stand off Neil Walker.

A neat penalty by Walker helped reduced the Fylde lead just before the break.

Fylde began the second half firing on all cylinders and forced the Vale into defenending desperately. Vale held out until the 50th minute when Fylde stuttered their way to an uncovefrted try.

Victory was still within Vale’s grasp and with flanker Same Hoare and Tom Smith in the thick of the action and with skipper Scott Manning providing some stirring inspitation the Lancastrian’s stretched and tested the opposition defence but it stood firm.