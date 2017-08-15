Two injured in ambulance and car smash on Caton Road in Lancaster

Two people were taken to hospital after a crash on Caton Road in Lancaster involving a car and an ambulance.

Police were called to Caton Road near the Holiday Inn at 11.35sam today, Tuesday to reports of a collision between a white Ford Focus and an ambulance.

Both drivers sustained minor injuries in the crash and were taken to the Royal Lancaster Infirmary for treatment, said North West Ambulance Service.

The road was cleared by 1.15pm.