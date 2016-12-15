Tributes paid to popular Lancaster Morris Man

A well known Morris dancer and singer on the Lancashire folk scene has died, aged 67.

John Slinger died at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary on December 2 following a severe stroke from which he did not recover.

John was not only well known in Lancashire but also throughout the country.

He and his partner Hilary travelled a great deal throughout Britain and wherever he went he performed as a singer at folk clubs and festivals.

John was also a mainstay of John O’Gaunt Morris Men.

He served in various roles for them over the years, including Treasurer, Squire and North West Foreman.

He danced both North West Processional Clog dances and Cotswold dances, but his main interest was in the North West dances.

Latterly John also danced with Wrigley Head Morris, a side based in the Manchester area, where he became a very valuable member.

Not only was John involved in Morris dancing he also had a keen interest in folk dancing and was in great demand as a ”caller” for ceilidhs.

John also performed as ‘the doctor’in the Lancaster Pace Egg Play which he organised for many years. It was performed each Easter as well as during the city’s Maritime Festival.

Attending folk festivals was always high on John’s list of things to do and he attended many of the major ones as well as some of the smaller ones.

He frequently acted as a steward at festivals and was well known to the organisers and performers.

He was described as “very photogenic” and from time to time could be seen to be included in photographs in publicity material as well as featuring on a record album sleeve. He was a member of the Lancaster and Morecambe U3A where he taught folk dancing, and over recent years he had been a very active member of the local branch of CAMRA (Campaign for Real Ale).

Prior to his retirement John worked as an electrical engineer maintaining emergency generators in public buildings before that he ran his own business for a while, but his friends and familiy say he was very proud of his service in the Royal Navy which he spoke of frequently.

John leaves behind his partner Hilary, his two children Paul and Nicola, and grandchildren Toby, Ava, Annie and Max.

His funeral service will take place on Monday December 19 at Lancaster and Morecambe Crematorium at 2pm.